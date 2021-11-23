GFG Capital LLC Sells 35,897 Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE)

GFG Capital LLC lowered its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE) by 6.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 549,409 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,897 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF comprises approximately 5.9% of GFG Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. GFG Capital LLC owned 0.62% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF worth $18,774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GSIE. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,912,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,347,000 after buying an additional 341,284 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,356,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,093,000 after buying an additional 312,138 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,361,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,363,000 after buying an additional 477,667 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,425,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,638,000 after buying an additional 379,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,101,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,345,000 after buying an additional 79,179 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of GSIE traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $34.95. The stock had a trading volume of 3,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 420,340. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $30.37 and a 52 week high of $36.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.28 and a 200 day moving average of $35.32.

