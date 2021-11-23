GFG Capital LLC Trims Stock Position in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

GFG Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 34.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,665 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 43,887 shares during the quarter. The Blackstone Group comprises about 3.1% of GFG Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. GFG Capital LLC’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $9,850,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in The Blackstone Group by 101.4% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 288 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in The Blackstone Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in The Blackstone Group by 35.2% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 426 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in The Blackstone Group by 45.2% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 443 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Blackstone Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.14% of the company’s stock.

Get The Blackstone Group alerts:

BX has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $134.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $114.50 to $141.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Bank of America began coverage on shares of The Blackstone Group in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $182.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Blackstone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, The Blackstone Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.18.

In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone II sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $38,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CAO David Payne sold 3,693 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total transaction of $476,397.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders purchased 65,657 shares of company stock worth $2,646,801. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BX traded up $0.57 on Tuesday, reaching $144.96. 87,944 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,432,812. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.58 and a 1-year high of $149.78. The firm has a market cap of $99.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50-day moving average of $131.24 and a 200-day moving average of $114.17.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The asset manager reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $6.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. The Blackstone Group had a net margin of 25.47% and a return on equity of 16.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 105.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 8th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a $1.0275 dividend. This represents a $4.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. This is a boost from The Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.81%.

The Blackstone Group Company Profile

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and core private equity fund, Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

Featured Story: How to find the components of the quick ratio

Receive News & Ratings for The Blackstone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Blackstone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.