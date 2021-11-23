GHOSTPRISM (GHOST) Reaches Market Cap of $1.13 Million

GHOSTPRISM (CURRENCY:GHOST) traded up 3.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on November 23rd. One GHOSTPRISM coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000363 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, GHOSTPRISM has traded up 0.1% against the dollar. GHOSTPRISM has a market cap of $1.13 million and $9.00 worth of GHOSTPRISM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001526 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001737 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.13 or 0.00047064 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $137.32 or 0.00238245 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00007006 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.64 or 0.00087851 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.98 or 0.00012118 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

GHOSTPRISM Profile

GHOSTPRISM (CRYPTO:GHOST) is a coin. GHOSTPRISM’s total supply is 5,396,887 coins. The official website for GHOSTPRISM is ghostxprism.com . GHOSTPRISM’s official Twitter account is @GhostxPrism and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GHOST is a proof-of-stake network controlled by GHOST token holders and users. GHOST has no central company or owner and is ran and maintained by the community. With GHOST, transactions are processed on-chain in under 120 seconds with just a fraction of a penny paid in transaction fees. “

Buying and Selling GHOSTPRISM

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GHOSTPRISM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GHOSTPRISM should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GHOSTPRISM using one of the exchanges listed above.

