Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. Cuts Holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 7.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,133 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 591 shares during the period. General Dynamics makes up about 0.7% of Gibraltar Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $1,398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 769.2% in the 2nd quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 226 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 325.4% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 268 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.08% of the company’s stock.

GD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on General Dynamics from $182.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Susquehanna raised their target price on General Dynamics from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised General Dynamics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $176.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.91.

NYSE:GD opened at $199.36 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $200.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $195.95. The stock has a market cap of $55.67 billion, a PE ratio of 17.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.11. General Dynamics Co. has a 52 week low of $144.50 and a 52 week high of $210.21.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The aerospace company reported $3.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $9.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.86 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 21.32% and a net margin of 8.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.90 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

