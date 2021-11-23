Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 146,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,583 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company makes up 3.5% of Gibraltar Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $6,822,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WFC. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 333,351,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,097,477,000 after buying an additional 6,093,261 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 13.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 187,762,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,503,764,000 after buying an additional 22,104,223 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 178,966,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,105,404,000 after buying an additional 2,941,017 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 5.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 135,414,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,132,944,000 after buying an additional 6,424,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 4.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 64,120,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,895,508,000 after buying an additional 2,615,325 shares during the last quarter. 70.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Wells Fargo & Company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.71.

Shares of WFC opened at $50.34 on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company has a twelve month low of $25.87 and a twelve month high of $52.56. The company has a market cap of $206.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.98.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.18. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 23.82% and a return on equity of 11.20%. The business had revenue of $18.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.87%.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Wealth & Investment Management, and Other.

