Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. Has $5.40 Million Stock Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 9.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,843 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,022 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for about 2.7% of Gibraltar Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $5,396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. PARK CIRCLE Co lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. 71.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $91.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Mizuho initiated coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $99.00 target price for the company. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $92.00 target price (up from $86.00) on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Sunday, October 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Merck & Co., Inc. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.80.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, CFO Caroline Litchfield sold 18,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $1,668,485.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Kenneth C. Frazier sold 663,881 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.26, for a total value of $54,610,851.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 936,784 shares of company stock valued at $78,682,559. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MRK opened at $81.64 on Tuesday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.89 and a 1 year high of $91.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $206.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.85, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $80.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.98.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.20. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 48.21% and a net margin of 14.64%. The firm had revenue of $13.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

