Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. Has $7.77 Million Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 7.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,916 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 236 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises 4.0% of Gibraltar Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $7,773,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 249,281.4% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,249,401 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248,900 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new position in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,732,669,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,993,372 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $35,071,868,000 after buying an additional 708,879 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 64.8% in the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 1,123,034 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,813,907,000 after buying an additional 441,546 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,920,416 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $9,825,819,000 after buying an additional 326,300 shares during the period. 31.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,925.63, for a total transaction of $8,776,890.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,802.28, for a total transaction of $760,456.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 220,386 shares of company stock worth $501,771,069. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GOOG has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,575.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,034.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,900.00 to $3,300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,178.21.

GOOG stock opened at $2,941.57 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 2.98. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,699.00 and a 52 week high of $3,037.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2,857.86 and its 200 day moving average is $2,699.74. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.04.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The company had revenue of $65.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $16.40 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 107.86 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

