Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. Increases Position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,499 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 901 shares during the period. Constellation Brands accounts for 2.7% of Gibraltar Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $5,372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cadence Bank NA lifted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.0% during the second quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 4,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC lifted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 2.1% in the second quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 2,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Lipe & Dalton lifted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 0.9% in the second quarter. Lipe & Dalton now owns 5,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,305,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 5.2% in the first quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 0.8% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,519,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. 71.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Constellation Brands stock opened at $234.30 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $218.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $223.45. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $200.36 and a 52-week high of $244.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.15.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 5th. The company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($0.40). Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 7.96%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.67%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on STZ. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $242.00 to $234.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 27th. Truist cut their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $213.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Constellation Brands from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Truist Securities cut their price objective on Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $213.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.25.

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

