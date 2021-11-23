Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. Increases Position in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,654 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,348 shares during the quarter. Monster Beverage comprises 1.8% of Gibraltar Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $3,522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MNST. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Monster Beverage by 277.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,818,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,452,000 after purchasing an additional 2,072,109 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Monster Beverage by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,107,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $923,362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043,337 shares during the last quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc acquired a new position in Monster Beverage in the 2nd quarter valued at about $75,766,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Monster Beverage by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 8,698,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $794,643,000 after purchasing an additional 718,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi acquired a new position in Monster Beverage in the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,412,000. Institutional investors own 63.06% of the company’s stock.

Monster Beverage stock opened at $90.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $47.67 billion, a PE ratio of 31.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.07. Monster Beverage Co. has a 52-week low of $82.96 and a 52-week high of $99.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is $89.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.30.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.04). Monster Beverage had a net margin of 28.76% and a return on equity of 23.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MNST. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Monster Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $113.00 to $92.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $115.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Monster Beverage in a report on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Monster Beverage presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.21.

Monster Beverage Profile

Monster Beverage Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates. It operates through the following segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The Monster Energy Drinks segment sells ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks to bottlers and full service beverage distributors.

