Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 69,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 16,533 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley accounts for approximately 3.5% of Gibraltar Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $6,811,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MS. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.63% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MS shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Seaport Global Securities lowered Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Morgan Stanley from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $97.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Morgan Stanley from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Morgan Stanley from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.26.

In other Morgan Stanley news, Director Alistair Darling sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.46, for a total value of $99,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Morgan Stanley stock opened at $99.32 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $100.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The stock has a market cap of $178.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.56. Morgan Stanley has a 12 month low of $58.61 and a 12 month high of $105.95.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.30. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 24.42%. The business had revenue of $14.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.59 EPS. Morgan Stanley’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.76%.

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

