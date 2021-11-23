Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 118,435 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,356 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil makes up approximately 3.5% of Gibraltar Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $6,966,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Evanson Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 24,037 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,505,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC now owns 117,496 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,911,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,189 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $689,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Hikari Power Ltd grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hikari Power Ltd now owns 295,940 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $17,407,000 after acquiring an additional 25,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mattern Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,272 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.66% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $71.00 target price on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. DZ Bank lowered Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $62.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. BNP Paribas lowered Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Truist lowered Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.94.

Shares of XOM stock opened at $61.51 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.90. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $37.28 and a 1 year high of $66.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $61.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $260.41 billion, a PE ratio of -44.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.37.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.02. Exxon Mobil had a positive return on equity of 8.66% and a negative net margin of 2.39%. The company had revenue of $73.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.18) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 59.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.72%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This is an increase from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently -253.24%.

In other news, Director Michael J. Angelakis acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $64.00 per share, with a total value of $320,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

