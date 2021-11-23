Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK) Director Acquires $40,131.60 in Stock

Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK) Director Linda Kristine Myers acquired 530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $75.72 per share, for a total transaction of $40,131.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ ROCK traded up $1.13 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $78.21. The stock had a trading volume of 3,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,234. Gibraltar Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $60.28 and a one year high of $103.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of 44.05 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $71.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.56.

Get Gibraltar Industries alerts:

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.26). Gibraltar Industries had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 12.05%. The company had revenue of $369.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $376.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Gibraltar Industries, Inc. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gibraltar Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, November 1st.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Gibraltar Industries during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Gibraltar Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $63,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Gibraltar Industries by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Gibraltar Industries by 1,755.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,206 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries in the third quarter valued at $229,000. Institutional investors own 96.03% of the company’s stock.

Gibraltar Industries Company Profile

Gibraltar Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and provision of products and services for the renewable energy, conservation, residential, and infrastructure markets. It operates through the following segments: Residential Products, Infrastructure Products, and Renewable Energy and Conservation.

Featured Story: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Gibraltar Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gibraltar Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.