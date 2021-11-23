Giga-tronics (OTCMKTS:GIGA) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $3.33

Giga-tronics Incorporated (OTCMKTS:GIGA)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.33 and traded as high as $3.45. Giga-tronics shares last traded at $3.23, with a volume of 2,157 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market cap of $8.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.92 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 2.34. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.33.

Giga-tronics (OTCMKTS:GIGA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.57 million for the quarter. Giga-tronics had a negative net margin of 5.99% and a negative return on equity of 94.05%.

Giga-tronics, Inc manufactures electronics equipment for use in both military test and airborne operational applications. It operates through the Microsource and the Giga-tronics segments. The Microsource segment designs and manufactures custom microwave products for military airborne, sea, and ground applications.

