Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC Acquires 7,795 Shares of Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC)

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 511,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,795 shares during the quarter. Hercules Capital comprises approximately 2.2% of Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.44% of Hercules Capital worth $8,502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of HTGC. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Hercules Capital by 2,194.1% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 422,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,210,000 after buying an additional 403,708 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Hercules Capital during the 2nd quarter worth $5,972,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Hercules Capital by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,370,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,384,000 after buying an additional 196,915 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in Hercules Capital during the 2nd quarter worth $2,456,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Hercules Capital by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 912,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,567,000 after buying an additional 127,337 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.91% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HTGC shares. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Hercules Capital in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $18.75 target price on shares of Hercules Capital in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Hercules Capital in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Compass Point reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.50 target price on shares of Hercules Capital in a research report on Monday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.11.

Shares of NYSE:HTGC opened at $16.63 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.20, a current ratio of 7.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Hercules Capital, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.95 and a fifty-two week high of $18.20. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.11. The company has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 6.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.51.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $70.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.13 million. Hercules Capital had a net margin of 113.31% and a return on equity of 11.45%. Hercules Capital’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hercules Capital, Inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.94%. This is a positive change from Hercules Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. Hercules Capital’s payout ratio is presently 48.71%.

Hercules Capital Company Profile

Hercules is the largest non-bank lender to venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development in a broadly diversified variety of technology, life sciences, and sustainable and renewable technology industries. With over a decade of experience in venture debt, Hercules is uniquely positioned to quickly create innovative financing solutions that perfectly fit within a company’s existing capital structure and map to its business objectives.

