Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC Buys 10,210 Shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) by 165.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,364 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,210 shares during the quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $1,786,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TER. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Teradyne during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,567,000. Walleye Capital LLC grew its holdings in Teradyne by 90.0% in the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 18,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,413,000 after acquiring an additional 8,533 shares during the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teradyne during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,216,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in Teradyne by 55.2% during the second quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 2,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Teradyne during the second quarter worth about $67,000. 92.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TER stock opened at $149.38 on Tuesday. Teradyne, Inc. has a twelve month low of $104.05 and a twelve month high of $154.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $124.97. The company has a market capitalization of $24.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.13, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.40.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.16. Teradyne had a return on equity of 42.06% and a net margin of 27.59%. The firm had revenue of $950.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $932.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. Teradyne’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Teradyne, Inc. will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. Teradyne’s payout ratio is currently 7.53%.

In other Teradyne news, Director Marilyn Matz sold 4,157 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.18, for a total transaction of $499,588.26. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,679,635.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Richard John Burns sold 261 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.43, for a total value of $28,300.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 40,534 shares of company stock worth $5,469,098. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

TER has been the subject of several research reports. DA Davidson raised shares of Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Teradyne in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Teradyne from $148.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Teradyne from $141.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Cowen raised shares of Teradyne from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $155.40.

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of self automatic test systems. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Test, Industrial Automation, System Test, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

