Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC Buys 15,151 Shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 310,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,151 shares during the quarter. Medical Properties Trust accounts for approximately 1.6% of Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Medical Properties Trust worth $6,235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Medical Properties Trust by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 84,493,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,698,313,000 after purchasing an additional 2,079,445 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 80,732,724 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,622,729,000 after acquiring an additional 5,481,143 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,539,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $500,010,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427,466 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,939,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $260,082,000 after purchasing an additional 902,739 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,085,080 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $182,610,000 after acquiring an additional 820,445 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.89% of the company’s stock.

MPW opened at $21.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.74. The company has a current ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of $12.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.48. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.32 and a 12-month high of $22.82.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.15). Medical Properties Trust had a return on equity of 6.90% and a net margin of 38.08%. The company had revenue of $390.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $387.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.24%. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 116.67%.

MPW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised Medical Properties Trust from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James upped their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Bank of America raised Medical Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $21.50 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.00.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment, acquisition, and development of net-leased healthcare facilities. Its property portfolio includes rehabilitation hospitals; long-term acute care hospitals; ambulatory surgery centers; hospitals for women and children; regional and community hospitals; medical office buildings; and other single-discipline facilities.

