Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC Grows Holdings in KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB)

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC increased its position in KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB) by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,802 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,145 shares during the quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings in KB Financial Group were worth $3,100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KB. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in KB Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in KB Financial Group by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,530 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after buying an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in KB Financial Group by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 17,758 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $879,000 after buying an additional 3,278 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in KB Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in KB Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $909,000. 5.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of KB opened at $47.48 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market cap of $19.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.82. KB Financial Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.26 and a 1 year high of $53.67. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.41.

KB Financial Group, Inc engages in providing financial services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Banking, Retail Banking, Other Banking Services, Credit Card, Life Insurance, Investment and Securities business. The Corporate Banking business segment provides services such as loans, overdrafts, deposits, credit facilities and other foreign currency activities.

