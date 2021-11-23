Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC Grows Holdings in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) by 9.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,850 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 4,226 shares during the quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $3,264,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RIO. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the second quarter worth $41,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 162.5% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 525 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 530.8% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 574 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP grew its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 77.3% in the second quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 585 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. 8.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Erste Group downgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.60.

RIO opened at $63.38 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.13. Rio Tinto Group has a 1-year low of $59.58 and a 1-year high of $95.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $65.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.15.

About Rio Tinto Group

Rio Tinto Plc engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of mineral resources. It operates through the following business segments: Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper and Diamonds, Energy and Minerals, and Other Operations. The Iron Ore segment supplies global seaborne iron ore trade. The Aluminium segment produces bauxite, alumina and primary aluminum.

