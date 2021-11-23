Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC Grows Stake in B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS)

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 289,886 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,066 shares during the quarter. B&G Foods comprises 2.2% of Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.45% of B&G Foods worth $8,665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of B&G Foods by 75.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in B&G Foods in the first quarter worth $56,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in B&G Foods in the third quarter worth $60,000. CX Institutional bought a new stake in B&G Foods in the second quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in B&G Foods in the second quarter worth $76,000. Institutional investors own 65.50% of the company’s stock.

Get B&G Foods alerts:

B&G Foods stock opened at $31.09 on Tuesday. B&G Foods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.85 and a 12 month high of $47.84. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.58. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.92 and a beta of 0.34.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.01). B&G Foods had a return on equity of 14.36% and a net margin of 4.23%. The business had revenue of $514.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $495.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that B&G Foods, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. B&G Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 146.15%.

Separately, Piper Sandler downgraded B&G Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 5th.

About B&G Foods

B&G Foods, Incis a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, sale, and distribution of shelf-stable frozen food, and household products in the U.S., Canada, and Puerto Rico. Its products include frozen and canned vegetables, hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, and wine vinegar.

Featured Story: Yield Curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BGS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS).

Receive News & Ratings for B&G Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B&G Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.