Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC raised its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 10.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 678 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aries Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.4% during the third quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 1,195 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,926,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 13.9% in the third quarter. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. now owns 139 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Evanson Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 5.7% in the third quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 4,999 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $17,237,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.7% in the third quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC now owns 3,027 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $9,944,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, Lincoln Capital LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.3% in the third quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC now owns 4,560 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $14,980,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.48% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,572.98 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3,405.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3,400.69. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $2,881.00 and a one year high of $3,773.08.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.10 by ($2.98). Amazon.com had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 24.31%. The business had revenue of $110.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.66 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $12.37 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 41.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 712 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,534.74, for a total value of $2,516,734.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 286 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,500.00, for a total transaction of $1,001,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 86,006 shares of company stock worth $291,672,399. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AMZN shares. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,900.00 to $3,840.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,000.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $5,500.00 to $5,000.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4,100.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Sunday, October 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,144.44.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

