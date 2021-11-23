Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC Has $1.54 Million Stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 10.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,525 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 867 shares during the period. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,538,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Robbins Farley LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 67.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $160.41 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $422.29 billion, a PE ratio of 23.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.71. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $142.86 and a one year high of $179.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $162.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $167.45.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.25. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.90% and a net margin of 19.55%. The business had revenue of $23.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.20 EPS. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be given a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 63.38%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $183.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.78.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

