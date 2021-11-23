Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC Has $1.99 Million Stock Position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,463 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 994 shares during the quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $1,994,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Marriott International by 69.5% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Marriott International in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Marriott International in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Ironwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Marriott International in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Avion Wealth raised its position in shares of Marriott International by 200.0% in the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 58.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Marriott International alerts:

MAR opened at $156.11 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.09. The stock has a market cap of $50.84 billion, a PE ratio of 110.15 and a beta of 1.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $155.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $144.93. Marriott International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.50 and a 1-year high of $171.68.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.99. The firm had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. Marriott International had a return on equity of 111.02% and a net margin of 4.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 75.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Frederick A. Henderson sold 1,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.18, for a total value of $261,055.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony Capuano sold 5,347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.61, for a total value of $805,311.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 50,590 shares of company stock worth $7,936,032. 12.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MAR shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $171.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Marriott International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $150.43.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. & Canada; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa (“EMEA“). The company was founded by J. Wiliard Marriot and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

Further Reading: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR).

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.