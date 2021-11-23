Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC Has $2.04 Million Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,844 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,315 shares during the quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,043,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Aries Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.9% in the third quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 47,831 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,392,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares during the period. Investment Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 112,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,634,000 after acquiring an additional 3,521 shares during the last quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 6.3% in the third quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 56,365 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,819,000 after acquiring an additional 3,349 shares during the last quarter. BFT Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.4% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 69,987 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,500,000 after acquiring an additional 2,977 shares during the last quarter.

VWO opened at $50.57 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.53 and a fifty-two week high of $56.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $51.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.10.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

