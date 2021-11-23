Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC Has $6.85 Million Position in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI)

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 269,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,185 shares during the quarter. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors comprises approximately 1.7% of Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC owned about 0.32% of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors worth $6,849,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors during the 1st quarter worth $201,000. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors during the 2nd quarter worth $201,000. Essex Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors during the 2nd quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Inscription Capital LLC purchased a new position in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors during the 2nd quarter worth $312,000. 68.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors alerts:

In other news, Director Martin Tuchman acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.50 per share, for a total transaction of $2,550,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.33.

NYSE FTAI opened at $24.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.33 and a beta of 1.87. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC has a one year low of $20.13 and a one year high of $34.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.67 and its 200-day moving average is $28.12.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors (NYSE:FTAI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.47). Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors had a negative net margin of 39.63% and a negative return on equity of 10.11%. The firm had revenue of $135.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.25) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 62.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors’s dividend payout ratio is currently -67.35%.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors Company Profile

Fortress Transportation & Infrastructure Investors LLC engages in acquiring, managing and disposing of transportation and transportation-related infrastructure and equipment assets. It operates through the following segments: Aviation Leasing, Jefferson Terminal, and Ports and Terminals. The Aviation Leasing segment consists of aircraft and aircraft engines held for lease and are typically held long-term.

Featured Story: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTAI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.