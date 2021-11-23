Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,534 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,131 shares during the quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $1,364,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ROST. Hoylecohen LLC increased its holdings in Ross Stores by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 7,348 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $881,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Ross Stores during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Ross Stores by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,957 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in Ross Stores during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,278,000. Finally, Slow Capital Inc. boosted its position in Ross Stores by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 49,635 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $6,008,000 after purchasing an additional 2,067 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores stock opened at $111.17 on Tuesday. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 12 month low of $104.92 and a 12 month high of $134.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $112.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $118.80. The stock has a market cap of $39.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.02.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 45.58% and a net margin of 7.73%. Ross Stores’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be given a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 6th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is 30.24%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ROST. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Ross Stores from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Loop Capital downgraded Ross Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $140.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Cowen cut their target price on Ross Stores from $147.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Ross Stores from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ross Stores has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $139.36.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

