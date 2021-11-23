Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC Purchases 1,320 Shares of Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN)

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,439 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares during the period. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC owned 0.11% of Materion worth $1,540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MTRN. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Materion during the second quarter valued at $89,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Materion by 3,237.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,335 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Materion by 435.0% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,605 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,305 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Materion during the second quarter valued at $130,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Materion during the second quarter valued at $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Materion alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MTRN opened at $92.49 on Tuesday. Materion Co. has a 52 week low of $57.25 and a 52 week high of $95.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.35 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Materion (NYSE:MTRN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.26. Materion had a net margin of 4.19% and a return on equity of 10.65%. The business had revenue of $388.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $370.30 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Materion Co. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Materion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.27%.

MTRN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Materion from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Materion from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $106.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, November 6th.

Materion Company Profile

Materion Corp. engages in the production of engineered materials used in a variety of electrical, electronic, thermal, and structural applications. The company operates through the following segments: Performance Alloys and Composites, Advanced Materials, Precision Coatings and Other. The Performance Alloys and Composites segment produces strip and bulk form alloy products, strip metal products with clad inlay and overlay metals, beryllium-based metals, beryllium, and aluminum metal matrix composites, in rod, sheet, foil, and a variety of customized forms, beryllium ceramics, and bulk metallic glass material.

Featured Article: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Materion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Materion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.