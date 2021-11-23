Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC Purchases 21,970 Shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 620,513 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,970 shares during the period. Lumen Technologies makes up about 2.0% of Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Lumen Technologies worth $7,688,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies by 267.5% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,576 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares during the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies by 3,641.9% in the 2nd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,378 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 4,261 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies by 491.5% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,407 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 3,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies by 208.1% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,078 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 3,430 shares during the last quarter. 75.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Stacey W. Goff sold 128,616 shares of Lumen Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.16, for a total value of $1,821,202.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

LUMN opened at $13.62 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.12. The company has a market capitalization of $13.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.18, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.97. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.66 and a 52 week high of $16.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.11. Lumen Technologies had a positive return on equity of 17.98% and a negative net margin of 3.83%. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.92 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 29th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 26th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.34%. Lumen Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently -140.85%.

LUMN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup raised Lumen Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Lumen Technologies from $12.10 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lumen Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.50.

Lumen Technologies Profile

Lumen Technologies, Inc is an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated communications to residential and business customers. It operates through the following segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer.

