Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC Purchases 2,645 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,830 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,645 shares during the period. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $2,477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Fiserv by 96.6% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 293 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in Fiserv by 200.8% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 373 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fiserv during the second quarter valued at about $41,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Fiserv by 109.1% during the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 389 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Fiserv during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Fiserv alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on FISV shares. Exane BNP Paribas raised Fiserv from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Fiserv from $144.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. BNP Paribas raised Fiserv from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Fiserv from $140.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised Fiserv from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.28.

NASDAQ:FISV opened at $95.60 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $105.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.85. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52-week low of $94.39 and a 52-week high of $127.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $63.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.83.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.02. Fiserv had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 8.23%. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 5.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Alison Davis sold 1,934 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.17, for a total value of $193,728.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.55, for a total transaction of $1,085,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,934 shares of company stock worth $2,286,829. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance; Financial Technology; Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides financial institutions with financial institutions with the technology solutions need to run operations including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

Recommended Story: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.