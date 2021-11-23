Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC Sells 9,832 Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 72,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,832 shares during the quarter. McCormick & Company, Incorporated accounts for 1.5% of Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $5,879,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 4,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 12,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 8,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. 73.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 394 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.84, for a total value of $31,850.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 13.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. TheStreet downgraded McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $91.00 to $89.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, McCormick & Company, Incorporated currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.75.

Shares of NYSE MKC opened at $84.77 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.47. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $77.85 and a 1-year high of $98.80. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $81.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.45.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 29th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 19.23% and a net margin of 12.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 12th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 8th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.40%.

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacture, market and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers and foodservice businesses. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment operates by selling to retail channels, including grocery, mass merchandise, warehouse clubs, discount and drug stores, and e-commerce through the following brands: McCormick, Lawry’s, Zatarain’s, Simply Asia, Thai Kitchen, Ducros, Vahine, Schwartz, Club House, Kamis, Kohinoor and DaQiao.

