Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA) Shares Gap Down to $13.49

Shares of Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc (NYSE:DNA) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $13.49, but opened at $12.90. Ginkgo Bioworks shares last traded at $12.98, with a volume of 1,204 shares traded.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DNA. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Raymond James set a $14.50 price objective on Ginkgo Bioworks and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on Ginkgo Bioworks in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 20.01 and a current ratio of 20.05.

Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $77.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.00 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DNA. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ginkgo Bioworks during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,518,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $956,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new stake in Ginkgo Bioworks during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,425,000. Abacus Planning Group Inc. bought a new stake in Ginkgo Bioworks in the third quarter worth $176,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in Ginkgo Bioworks in the third quarter worth $1,054,722,000.

About Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA)

Ginkgo Bioworks platform is enabling biotechnology applications across diverse markets, from food and agriculture to industrial chemicals to pharmaceuticals. Ginkgo Bioworks, formerly known as Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK.

