Glen Burnie Bancorp (NASDAQ:GLBZ) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Glen Burnie Bancorp (NASDAQ:GLBZ) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $12.51. Glen Burnie Bancorp shares last traded at $12.49, with a volume of 15,946 shares traded.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.02. The firm has a market cap of $35.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.19 and a beta of 0.93.

Get Glen Burnie Bancorp alerts:

Glen Burnie Bancorp (NASDAQ:GLBZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter. Glen Burnie Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 17.06%. The business had revenue of $3.70 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 25th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 22nd. Glen Burnie Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.46%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Glen Burnie Bancorp stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Glen Burnie Bancorp (NASDAQ:GLBZ) by 55.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,822 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.28% of Glen Burnie Bancorp worth $93,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 2.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Glen Burnie Bancorp (NASDAQ:GLBZ)

Glen Burnie Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking business through the The Bank of Glen Burnie. The firm also acquires, holds, and disposes real property, through GBB Properties, Inc Its loan portfolio comprises consumer, residential real estate, indirect, commercial, construction, and commercial real estate loans.

Featured Article: What are gap-up stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Glen Burnie Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glen Burnie Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.