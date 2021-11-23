Global X Adaptive U.S. Risk Management ETF (NYSEARCA:ONOF) Stock Price Down 0.6%

Shares of Global X Adaptive U.S. Risk Management ETF (NYSEARCA:ONOF) dropped 0.6% on Monday . The company traded as low as $30.66 and last traded at $30.66. Approximately 11,554 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 40% from the average daily volume of 19,203 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.83.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.80.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Global X Adaptive U.S. Risk Management ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,358,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in Global X Adaptive U.S. Risk Management ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,213,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,374,000 after purchasing an additional 17,661 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Global X Adaptive U.S. Risk Management ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000.

