Global X Aging Population ETF (NYSEARCA:AGNG) Trading Down 1.7%

Global X Aging Population ETF (NYSEARCA:AGNG) dropped 1.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $28.91 and last traded at $28.91. Approximately 3,729 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 10,600 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.40.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.99.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGNG. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Aging Population ETF in the third quarter worth $73,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X Aging Population ETF during the third quarter valued at $250,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X Aging Population ETF during the third quarter valued at $415,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Global X Aging Population ETF during the third quarter valued at $522,000. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X Aging Population ETF during the third quarter valued at $536,000.

