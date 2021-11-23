Global X China Consumer ETF (NYSEARCA:CHIQ) Stock Position Trimmed by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley cut its position in Global X China Consumer ETF (NYSEARCA:CHIQ) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 410,941 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,321 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.70% of Global X China Consumer ETF worth $14,535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CHIQ. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in shares of Global X China Consumer ETF by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Global X China Consumer ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Global X China Consumer ETF by 175.5% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc raised its position in shares of Global X China Consumer ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 333,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,788,000 after buying an additional 1,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Global X China Consumer ETF by 72.6% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 2,584 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA CHIQ opened at $29.78 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.03. Global X China Consumer ETF has a 12 month low of $26.82 and a 12 month high of $43.90.

Global X China Consumer ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Solactive China Consumer Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index is a free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure performance of the investable universe of companies in the Consumer sector of the Chinese economy, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

