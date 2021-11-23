Global X Hydrogen ETF (NYSEARCA:HYDR) Shares Down 3.3%

Global X Hydrogen ETF (NYSEARCA:HYDR) shares were down 3.3% on Monday . The company traded as low as $25.63 and last traded at $25.79. Approximately 78,486 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 138% from the average daily volume of 32,994 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.68.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.27.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Global X Hydrogen ETF stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Hydrogen ETF (NYSEARCA:HYDR) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned 0.39% of Global X Hydrogen ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Featured Article: Dogs of the Dow

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Hydrogen ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Hydrogen ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.