GlobalFoundries (GFS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

GlobalFoundries (NASDAQ:GFS) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ:GFS opened at $63.99 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.40. GlobalFoundries has a 1 year low of $44.48 and a 1 year high of $68.19.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of GlobalFoundries in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of GlobalFoundries in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on GlobalFoundries in a research note on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on GlobalFoundries in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of GlobalFoundries in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.03.

GlobalFoundries Inc is a semiconductor manufacturer. It delivers feature-rich solutions which enable its customers to develop innovative products for pervasive chips. GlobalFoundries Inc is based in MALTA, N.Y.

