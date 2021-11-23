Globant (NYSE:GLOB) Shares Gap Down to $306.41

Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $306.41, but opened at $281.74. Globant shares last traded at $280.38, with a volume of 1,176 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages recently commented on GLOB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Globant from $284.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Globant from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Globant from $310.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Globant from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $235.00 to $395.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Globant in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $322.10.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $308.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $267.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 136.99 and a beta of 1.33.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The information technology services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.05. Globant had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 7.46%. The business had revenue of $341.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $326.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Globant S.A. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLOB. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of Globant by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 114,804 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,163,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new stake in Globant during the second quarter worth about $24,003,000. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc grew its position in Globant by 64.3% during the second quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc now owns 2,300 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in Globant by 3.1% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 16,500 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,616,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its position in shares of Globant by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 15,837 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,471,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the period. 85.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Globant Company Profile (NYSE:GLOB)

Globant SA engages in the provision of information technology services. It offers application development and maintenance, testing, and infrastructure management. The company was founded by Martín Migoya, Martín Gonzalo Umaran, Guibert Andrés Englebienne, and Néstor Augusto Nocetti in 2003 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

