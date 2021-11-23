GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GNNDY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $173.50

GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GNNDY) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $173.50 and last traded at $173.55, with a volume of 2161 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $182.35.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on GNNDY shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered GN Store Nord A/S from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of GN Store Nord A/S in a report on Friday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered GN Store Nord A/S from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of GN Store Nord A/S in a report on Monday, November 1st.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $199.56 and a 200-day moving average of $233.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.18 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

GN Store Nord A/S engages in the telecommunications and hearing instruments business. It also engages in the development and manufacture of headsets and speaker phones for hands-free communications, hearing aids as well as audiological, otoneurologic, and vestibular instrumentation. It operates through GN Hearing, GN Audio, and Other GN segments.

