Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Boosts Stock Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL boosted its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 84,798 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,301 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in PayPal were worth $22,065,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Edge Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in PayPal by 5.6% in the third quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 72,534 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $18,874,000 after acquiring an additional 3,865 shares during the last quarter. Surevest LLC lifted its holdings in PayPal by 5.9% in the third quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 21,617 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,625,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209 shares during the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in PayPal by 4.4% in the third quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,808 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. lifted its holdings in PayPal by 23.5% in the third quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 5,833 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its holdings in PayPal by 39.6% in the third quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 46,810 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $12,180,000 after acquiring an additional 13,287 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PYPL stock traded down $3.70 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $185.78. 312,353 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,910,253. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $246.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $266.40. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $184.27 and a 1-year high of $310.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $218.28 billion, a PE ratio of 45.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.11.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. PayPal had a net margin of 20.09% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The business had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.24 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on PYPL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on PayPal from $318.00 to $272.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Erste Group cut PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on PayPal from $360.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on PayPal from $360.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price objective on PayPal from $330.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $283.13.

In other PayPal news, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 1,800 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $387,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.38, for a total transaction of $2,063,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 21,800 shares of company stock valued at $4,796,100. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

