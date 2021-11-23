Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Cuts Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lessened its position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 237,260 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 8,383 shares during the quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $16,573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 138.8% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.05% of the company’s stock.

GILD stock traded up $0.32 on Tuesday, hitting $70.29. 168,208 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,184,001. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.56 and a 12-month high of $73.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $68.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market cap of $88.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.34.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.93. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 56.59% and a net margin of 26.91%. The firm had revenue of $7.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.46%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GILD. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Gilead Sciences from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Sunday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Gilead Sciences from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research report on Friday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$84.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.07.

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

