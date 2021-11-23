Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Has $12.47 Million Stock Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 297.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,213 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 45,052 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $12,474,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC grew its stake in NVIDIA by 300.0% in the third quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its stake in NVIDIA by 300.0% in the third quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 124 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC grew its stake in NVIDIA by 300.0% in the third quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 200 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. 19.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVDA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum upped their price target on NVIDIA from $220.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on NVIDIA from $250.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Monday. Bank of America boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $340.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $230.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NVIDIA has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $326.78.

Shares of NVDA traded down $4.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $315.50. The company had a trading volume of 885,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,322,688. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $115.67 and a twelve month high of $346.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 5.80 and a quick ratio of 5.33. The company’s 50-day moving average is $244.34 and its 200-day moving average is $208.83. The company has a market capitalization of $786.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.34, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.46.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.06. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 40.88% and a net margin of 32.33%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.05%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.70%.

In related news, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.68, for a total transaction of $2,086,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

