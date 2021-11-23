Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Has $13.52 Million Stock Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL cut its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,995 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 499 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $13,524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of UNP. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,036 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. Surevest LLC raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 20,046 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,929,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168 shares during the period. Country Club Trust Company n.a. grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 13,282 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,678,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 28,537 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $5,593,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aries Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 4,209 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $825,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. 78.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

UNP traded up $2.55 on Tuesday, hitting $246.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,853,952. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $223.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $221.75. The firm has a market cap of $158.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.21. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $193.14 and a 12 month high of $247.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.09. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.19% and a return on equity of 41.68%. The business had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.01 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on UNP shares. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $228.00 price target on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Friday, September 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Union Pacific from $240.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Union Pacific from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Union Pacific from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on Union Pacific from $250.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $247.75.

In other Union Pacific news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total value of $119,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

Featured Story: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.