Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Has $21.41 Million Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL raised its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 62,051 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,026 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $21,414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMT. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 4.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,956,127 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,415,353,000 after acquiring an additional 662,580 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 9.0% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,373,099 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,654,562,000 after acquiring an additional 360,691 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 5.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,355,838 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,644,090,000 after acquiring an additional 214,529 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,044,680 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,530,306,000 after acquiring an additional 26,557 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 17.5% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,001,646 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,135,669,000 after acquiring an additional 446,165 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LMT stock traded up $2.23 on Tuesday, reaching $347.21. The company had a trading volume of 16,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,496,625. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.76 billion, a PE ratio of 15.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Lockheed Martin Co. has a one year low of $319.81 and a one year high of $396.99. The business’s 50-day moving average is $347.01 and its 200 day moving average is $364.76.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $16.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.12 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 104.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.25 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 28.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, September 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the aerospace company to buy up to 5.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $2.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $11.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. This is a boost from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.60. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is 47.99%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LMT. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Cowen cut shares of Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $400.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $425.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $402.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $394.00 to $376.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $380.40.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

