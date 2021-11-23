Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Has $24.26 Million Stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL decreased its holdings in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 190,564 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,198 shares during the quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL owned 0.06% of Allstate worth $24,261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC raised its stake in Allstate by 14.3% during the third quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 11,807 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,503,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in Allstate by 117,603.2% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 36,488 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,759,000 after purchasing an additional 36,457 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in Allstate by 613.2% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 183,394 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $21,072,000 after purchasing an additional 157,680 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its holdings in shares of Allstate by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 20,234 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,639,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Allstate by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 169,379 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $22,094,000 after buying an additional 15,695 shares in the last quarter. 75.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Allstate alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ALL shares. Barclays cut Allstate from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $147.00 to $123.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Allstate in a report on Monday. They issued a “sell” rating and a $106.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Allstate in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $121.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Allstate from $154.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Raymond James cut Allstate from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Allstate presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.21.

NYSE:ALL traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $114.26. 28,814 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,795,370. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $124.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $130.02. The Allstate Co. has a one year low of $100.01 and a one year high of $140.00. The company has a market cap of $32.76 billion, a PE ratio of 10.49, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.83.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.89). Allstate had a net margin of 6.87% and a return on equity of 19.68%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.94 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post 13.54 EPS for the current year.

Allstate announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, August 4th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the insurance provider to reacquire up to 13% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.94%.

About Allstate

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the sale of life, accident, and health insurance products through its subsidiaries. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, Allstate Benefits, Allstate Annuities, Discontinued Lines and Coverages, and Corporate and Other.

Recommended Story: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL).

Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.