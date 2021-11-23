Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Has $28.42 Million Stock Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lifted its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 129,234 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,363 shares during the quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in Boeing were worth $28,424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BA. Cypress Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in Boeing by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,418 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,508 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 1,813 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. FLC Capital Advisors raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 5,670 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after buying an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,262 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $4,676,000 after buying an additional 1,316 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.44% of the company’s stock.

Boeing stock traded down $0.81 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $209.09. 240,906 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,421,767. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $218.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $226.88. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $191.85 and a 52 week high of $278.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.88 billion, a PE ratio of -14.22 and a beta of 1.52.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $15.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.39) earnings per share. Boeing’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BA. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $274.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $275.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Boeing from $300.00 to $267.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $305.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Boeing from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $264.15.

In other news, SVP Edward Lee Dandridge sold 990 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.87, for a total value of $219,651.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

