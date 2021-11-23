Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Purchases 1,461 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lifted its stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 158,904 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 1,461 shares during the period. Facebook makes up approximately 1.3% of Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in Facebook were worth $53,930,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. High Pines Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Facebook by 8.6% in the third quarter. High Pines Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,746 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $6,362,000 after buying an additional 1,478 shares during the period. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in Facebook by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 1,157 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Facebook by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,850 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $5,040,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Group increased its holdings in Facebook by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 10,932 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,713,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Ayalon Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in Facebook by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,164 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $409.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Monness Crespi & Hardt dropped their price target on Facebook from $500.00 to $460.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Cowen boosted their price target on Facebook from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Facebook from $430.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, HSBC upped their price objective on Facebook from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $398.00.

In related news, insider Marne L. Levine sold 10,254 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.89, for a total value of $3,495,486.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 121 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.87, for a total transaction of $41,124.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,970,163 shares of company stock worth $688,397,841. Insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FB traded down $4.50 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $336.51. 429,084 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,795,510. Facebook, Inc. has a 52-week low of $244.61 and a 52-week high of $384.33. The company has a market capitalization of $936.09 billion, a PE ratio of 24.34, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $338.24 and its 200-day moving average is $344.21.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.03. Facebook had a net margin of 35.88% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The company had revenue of $29.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.71 EPS. Facebook’s revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.96 EPS for the current year.

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

