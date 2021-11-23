Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Purchases 190 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL grew its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,964 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in Adobe were worth $12,645,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ADBE. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Adobe during the second quarter worth $26,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Adobe during the second quarter worth $29,000. Atlantic Trust LLC bought a new position in shares of Adobe during the second quarter worth $34,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Adobe by 53.3% during the third quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 92 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in Adobe by 58.2% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 106 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 40,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $620.26, for a total value of $24,810,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $628.03, for a total transaction of $1,884,090.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,155 shares of company stock worth $27,445,695 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE traded down $18.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $655.50. The stock had a trading volume of 56,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,219,156. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $420.78 and a one year high of $699.54. The company has a market capitalization of $312.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.71, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $630.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $600.33.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The software company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.10. Adobe had a net margin of 38.67% and a return on equity of 35.95%. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.12 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 10.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ADBE. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $765.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Adobe from $660.00 to $740.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $600.00 to $820.00 in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Adobe in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $700.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $700.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $693.80.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

