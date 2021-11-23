Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Trims Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lowered its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 251,476 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,022 shares during the quarter. Danaher comprises about 1.8% of Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in Danaher were worth $76,559,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Danaher during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Danaher during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its position in Danaher by 146.3% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 101 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Danaher in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Danaher in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 88.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DHR traded down $3.45 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $310.28. The company had a trading volume of 21,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,419,657. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.48. Danaher Co. has a 1-year low of $211.22 and a 1-year high of $333.96. The firm has a market cap of $221.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $308.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $291.90.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.24. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 20.97%. The business had revenue of $7.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.72 EPS. Danaher’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 9.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. Danaher’s payout ratio is presently 10.65%.

Several analysts have issued reports on DHR shares. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on Danaher from $345.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Barclays raised their price objective on Danaher from $335.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $322.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Danaher from $332.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $334.36.

In related news, Chairman Mitchell P. Rales sold 343,861 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.94, for a total value of $107,607,861.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Linda P. Hefner sold 2,185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.72, for a total value of $663,628.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 694,908 shares of company stock valued at $214,929,432 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

