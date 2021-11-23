Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Trims Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL trimmed its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 16,604 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 240 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for approximately 1.0% of Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $44,391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in Alphabet by 12.2% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,014 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,091,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Cape ANN Savings Bank raised its holdings in Alphabet by 0.4% during the first quarter. Cape ANN Savings Bank now owns 1,984 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,092,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 2.4% during the first quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,766 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,051,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Alphabet by 0.8% during the first quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. now owns 594 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diametric Capital LP purchased a new position in Alphabet during the first quarter worth about $332,000. 34.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GOOGL stock traded down $29.59 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $2,896.45. The company had a trading volume of 31,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,537,704. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2,848.21 and a 200-day moving average of $2,662.64. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,694.00 and a one year high of $3,019.33. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.18, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $16.40 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 107.86 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,300.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,156.15.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

