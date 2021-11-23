GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOCO) CEO Clinton P. Jones Buys 530,000 Shares

GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOCO) CEO Clinton P. Jones acquired 530,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.66 per share, for a total transaction of $1,939,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of GOCO traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.67. The stock had a trading volume of 131,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,338,047. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.05. GoHealth, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.43 and a 12-month high of $16.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.89 and a beta of 0.32.

GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.09). GoHealth had a return on equity of 0.81% and a net margin of 0.16%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that GoHealth, Inc. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GOCO. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on GoHealth from $13.00 to $5.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on GoHealth from $17.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on GoHealth from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered GoHealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Raymond James lowered GoHealth from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, GoHealth currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.57.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in GoHealth by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in GoHealth by 41.6% during the 3rd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 7,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,075 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in GoHealth by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 2,589 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in GoHealth during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in GoHealth by 66.2% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 3,265 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 28.76% of the company’s stock.

GoHealth Company Profile

GoHealth, Inc operates as a health insurance marketplace and Medicare focused digital health company in the United States. It operates through four segments: MedicareÂInternal; MedicareÂExternal; Individual and Family Plans (IFP) and OtherÂInternal; and Individual and Family Plans and OtherÂExternal.

